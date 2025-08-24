شكرا لقرائتكم خبر عن عاجل: شاهد فيديو صادم لانفجارات عنيفة هزّت العاصمة صنعاء قبل قليل والان مع التفاصيل
عدن - ياسمين التهامي - iframe allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" height="476" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fraidan.zaher%2Fvideos%2F3094128307413362%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="267">